Easy Iowa Hawkeyes Question Stumps ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants

Imagine being a contestant on Jeopardy! and having the chance to add $200 to your bank by answering a simple question about a big college sports town.

For the competitors on Friday night’s episode of the legendary game show, that golden opportunity, unfortunately, came and went.

Listed under a category titled “Big Ten Geography,” the opening-round question—“The Hawkeyes’ home is this two-word town”—resulted in one wrong answer, zero attempts by the other two participants and an unclaimed sum of $200. 

Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes hoping host Ken Jennings can hear their answer through the screen likely won’t forget this clip for a long time.

To be fair, contestant Max Fronek’s answer of “Des Moines,” i.e. the capital of Iowa, wasn’t a bad attempt, but as Jennings said, the correct answer was, indeed, “Iowa City.”

Here’s to hoping the powerhouse program’s legion of fans and college sports enthusiasts around the country will be able to forgive all three contestants sooner rather than later.

