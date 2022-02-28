Skip to main content
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed

LeBron James, Lakers Players Exchange Words With Fans During Blowout Loss to Pelicans

LeBron James and other Lakers players can be seen getting into a verbal altercation with fans during their latest loss Sunday night. Several instances of profanity can be heard in a video here

In the first part of the video recorded by a separate fan, it appears that James is exchanging words with a fan behind the Pelicans’ bench. Then, in what appears to be a separate incident, several players on the Lakers’ bench had a heated exchange with a spectator. It's unclear whether it was with the same person. 

Russell Westbrook made an appearance at the end of the video, in which he appears to yell, “Go home.” 

LA. was blown out by New Orleans, 123–95, on Sunday night, and they are now 27—33 on the season. The Lakers have now lost nine of their last 13 games. 

There could be fines dealt to players for the incident. Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for cursing at a fan during a game that was caught on video in January. 

