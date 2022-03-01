Michigan’s victory against Ohio State during the 2021 season was one that was long overdue for the Wolverines. The win marked the first time the Michigan had defeated the Buckeyes since the 2011 campaign.

While the Wolverines went on to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, the victory in “The Game” was a premier highlight for their season. And, for players like backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy, that win still resonates several months later

In a recent interview with Wolverines Digest, McCarthy said Michigan is still focused on beating Ohio State again in the upcoming season.

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning, that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now,” McCarthy said. “So we’re going to keep that going.”

During last year’s matchup, McCarthy served as the backup to Wolverines starter Cade McNamara. But, McCarthy's talk caught the eye of Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell. The fifth-year player shared a photo in his Instagram story of McCarthy’s quote on a screen inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Whether Michigan earns another victory against Ohio State next season, the Buckeyes are well aware of the talk.

