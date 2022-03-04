The Bulls are playing the Bucks on Friday night, making it the first time the teams have played against each other since Alex Caruso hit the ground due to flagrant 2-foul by Grayson Allen on Jan. 21.

Caruso was injured during that game and has remained out following his right wrist surgery. Allen will be on the floor, though.

Tristan Thompson was only signed to the Bulls on Feb. 19, but he is already standing up for his teammates, even ones like Caruso who he hasn’t played with yet.

“S---. Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re gonna have issues,” Thompson said ahead of Friday’s game. “You gotta set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone.”

Based on what transpired following the January incident, the United Center will most likely not hold back its thoughts on the Bucks guard.

“What he did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that,” Thompson said. “So I’m pretty sure the United Center is gonna be rocking tomorrow. I think guys have [it] in the back off their head. And if guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy. I like it. I like a little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it.”

