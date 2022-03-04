Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Grayson Allen, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Ready to Play Grayson Allen: ‘Let’s Play Chippy’

The Bulls are playing the Bucks on Friday night, making it the first time the teams have played against each other since Alex Caruso hit the ground due to flagrant 2-foul by Grayson Allen on Jan. 21.

Caruso was injured during that game and has remained out following his right wrist surgery. Allen will be on the floor, though.

Tristan Thompson was only signed to the Bulls on Feb. 19, but he is already standing up for his teammates, even ones like Caruso who he hasn’t played with yet.

SI Recommends

“S---. Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re gonna have issues,” Thompson said ahead of Friday’s game. “You gotta set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone.”

Based on what transpired following the January incident, the United Center will most likely not hold back its thoughts on the Bucks guard.

“What he did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that,” Thompson said. “So I’m pretty sure the United Center is gonna be rocking tomorrow. I think guys have [it] in the back off their head. And if guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy. I like it. I like a little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it.”

More NBA Coverage:

Grayson AllenTristan Thompson

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium.
NFL

Report: Patriots Not Expected to Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

The Pro Bowler will likely hit free agency.

By Jelani Scott
NFL CTE Research
NFL

Judge Approves Fix to Stem Race Bias in NFL Concussion Deal

The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab.

By Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
Play
NFL

Report: Russell Wilson Most Likely to Stay in Seattle

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that the Seahawks are not “shopping” their star quarterback.

By Madison Williams
A WNBA basketball.
Play
WNBA

WNBPA Releases Statement Supporting Trans Youth in Sports

“Banning trans kids from sports ostracizes them from a fundamental part of growing up.”

By Wilton Jackson
Lamar Jackson sets to throw for Ravens against the Colts.
NFL

Rapoport Lays Out Possible Reason for Delay in Lamar Jackson Deal

The NFL insider shares one possible reason that Jackson is slow-rolling his first major new contract as a pro.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Cowboys Seeking Amari Cooper Trade Partner

Cooper could be released before his $20M salary becomes guaranteed on March 20.

By Jelani Scott
Dirk Nowitzski
Play
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki On Players Forcing Trades: 'It's Not the Way to Go'

The NBA legend joins The Crossover podcast to discuss superstar power, his rivalry with Dwyane Wade and his relationship with Luka Dončić.

By Howard Beck
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.
Play
Betting

UFC 272 Betting Advice: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is a sizable betting favorite at SI Sportsbook over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272. Our panel provides bets and analysis for the card.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff