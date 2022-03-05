After another up-and-down first half for the Lakers on Thursday night that preceded an eventual 132–111 loss to the Clippers, Charles Barkley posed a simple question to his Inside The NBA crew during the halftime show.

“Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he gets on this team this year?”

Bronny, of course, is the son of Lakers star LeBron James, who is currently in high school. LeBron recently mentioned that he wants to play with Bronny if he makes it to the NBA in the next few years.

Barkley’s comments come after the Lakers failed to make any trade deadline deals to improve a roster that has struggled mightily all season long and has failed to meet preseason expectations as one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Following the loss to the Clippers on Thursday night, the Lakers are now 27–35 and in ninth place in the West. If the playoffs started today, they would be in the play-in tournament. However, Los Angeles is just 0.5 game ahead of New Orleans for and 1.5 games ahead of Portland for the ninth playoff spot.

More NBA Coverage