Grayson Allen Sinks Free Throw for Charity at Duke-UNC

A free throw contest during halftime of Saturday’s Duke-UNC matchup gave Grayson Allen the chance to be the hero inside Cameron Indoor Stadium one more time.

The former Blue Devil and current Bucks guard returned to his alma mater as one of 96 former players on-hand for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game. 

Allen, the only active NBA player in attendance, had the pleasure of stepping up to the line as a part of a fundraising effort for Duke Children’s Hospital. The former All-ACC talent needed to sink just one free throw to raise $1,000 for charity.

He would make the most of the opportunity.

A standout under Coach K for four seasons (2014-18), Allen gave the Cameron Crazies something to cheer about other than the Blue Devils’ 41–39 first-half lead over the Tar Heels.

The feel-good moment also gave Allen a one-up over Duke's all-time leading scorer, J.J. Redick. The sharpshooting 15-year vet, who was also in attendance Saturday, missed his charity FT attempt at the halftime of Duke’s 76–74 loss to Miami in January. But don't worry, 

Allen endured a hectic 24 hours leading up to his emotional homecoming, scoring seven points in Milwaukee's 118-112 Friday night road win over the Bulls. His travels will take him back to Wisconsin for tomorrow’s game against the Suns.

