Coach Cal Loses Lucky Rolex While Celebrating Kentucky’s Win

During the celebration that ensued following Kentucky women’s basketball’s 64–62 upset over No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC championship game, Kentucky men’s coach John Calipari lost his “lucky” white gold Rolex watch.

“Congratulations to [coach Kyra Elzy] and the entire [Kentucky women’s basketball team]! Absolutely amazing accomplishment and so much fun watching them today FIGHT and play as one!” Calipari tweeted.

“Also, I threw my arms in the air celebrating and my white gold Rolex popped off my wrist. If you find it, I have a reward! It’s my lucky watch!”

While the story of the day was the Kentucky women, who won their first SEC Tournament title since 1982, Coach Cal and the search for his watch went viral on social media on Sunday evening.

Coach Cal will certainly want to have his lucky watch on his wrist as the men’s team begins play in the SEC Tournament this week. The Wildcats are 25–6 overall and earned a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. They earned a double bye, and they will play on Friday against the winner of No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Georgia/No. 11 Vanderbilt.

With a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament still in play for Kentucky, they’ll have to play well this week in the conference tournament, plus have a little bit of luck, which is something that may be harder to find without Coach Cal’s lucky watch.

