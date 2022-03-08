Hours after the Packers reportedly brought back four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos stole the headlines with their reported blockbuster deal to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. Social media, naturally, was abuzz with reactions, including from the Broncos’s own Twitter account—though with an added wink.

The trade won't be official until March 16, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, so a reference to perhaps the most famous on-screen Wilson will have to do for now. The former Seahawks quarterback’s arrival in Denver makes the AFC West loaded with talent at the position, and positions the Broncos to compete for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

It’s worth considering whether the Broncos's social media team considered the fate of the famous volleyball from the 2000 film Cast Away. A companion to the Tom Hanks character on a deserted island, Wilson infamously drifts away at sea during Hanks's escape attempt, and floats too far to be rescued.

Hanks (spoiler alert) does eventually get saved, so perhaps the movie’s ending represents the type of happy ending Denver is looking for. Thankfully for the real-life Wilson, there are no oceans or remote islands in Colorado, so he should be safe to stick around as long as he wants as the team aims to return to Super Bowl glory.

