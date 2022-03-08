If Ben Simmons travels with the Nets when they face the 76ers on Thursday, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers believes the point guard should get a tribute video.

“Yeah, I do, actually,” Rivers said when asked about the idea Monday, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Ben did a lot of good things here, you know? It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well.”

Rivers added that he didn’t know if the 76ers were going to give Simmons a tribute, but he’d have “no issues with it.” Simmons was traded to the Nets in a blockbuster deal that included James Harden in February after Simmons had requested a trade before the season started and initially didn’t show up to training camp.

Simmons didn’t engage with teammates nor the coaching staff when he arrived to training camp, and he was sent home after refusing to participate in a drill. Simmons was then suspended by the team, and he later went to the organization and told them he wasn’t mentally ready to play yet.

Simmons never played another game for Philadelphia. He also hasn’t played for Brooklyn yet due to back soreness, and he is not expected to make his debut on Thursday.

