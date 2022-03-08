Skip to main content
Russell Wilson Reportedly Traded to Denver Broncos
Seahawks Twitter Rips Team’s Tweet on Russell Wilson Trade

Everyone handles breakups differently but the Seahawks decided to get a little cute with the reported departure of Russell Wilson and its not going over well with NFL fans. 

After it was reported that Seattle sent Wilson to Denver in a massive trade, the Broncos had some fun and Tweeted a gif of the movie Cast Away featuring the main character’s best friend, Wilson, who is a volleyball. Teams are not allowed to say anything officially about the trade until March 16, hence the non-direct reference. 

The Seahawks decided to join in on the Twitter fun and Tweeted their own non-direct reference to the trade—the heartbreaking moment when the main character, played by Tom Hanks, lost Wilson to the sea. 

Getting cute with the news that you just dealt your Super Bowl-winning star quarterback to another team probably isn’t the best move. Fans didn’t care for the tweet and didn’t hold back in the mentions or quote tweets. 

