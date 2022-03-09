Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs Appears to React to Carson Wentz Trade

The Commanders became the latest team to get involved in the offseason’s quarterback sweepstakes, reportedly acquiring Carson Wentz in a trade with the Colts on Wednesday. Fans in Washington were largely in favor of the deal, but they weren’t the only ones happy to see the former No. 2 pick is on his way to the nation’s capital.

Among those pleased to hear of the Wentz trade was Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. The Dallas defensive back posted a single emoji on Twitter soon after reports of the deal emerged, appearing pleased that he would get a chance to go up against the 29-year-old signal-caller two times next year.

Diggs has a good reason for being excited at Wentz’s return to the NFC East. As a rookie, the Cowboys defensive back intercepted the former Eagles quarterback three times over the course of two games between the division rivals.

Diggs followed up a steady rookie year with an explosive sophomore campaign. He led the league with 11 interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

As for Wentz, the former No. 2 pick will now join his third team in three seasons. Last year in Indianapolis he threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns, but he also struggled with turnovers, tossing seven interceptions and losing five fumbles.

