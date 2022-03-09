Skip to main content
Mina Kimes on Seahawks Trading Russell Wilson: ‘This is a Huge L for Seattle’

When reports surfaced that Seahawks agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday, it sparked conversation galore surrounding the Seahawks’ franchise going forward and the potential for the Broncos to return as a postseason threat. 

Among those in the conversation was avid Seahawks fan and ESPN’s NFL Live analyst Mina Kimes. With Seattle trading its longtime star passer, the Seahawks acquired the Broncos’ 2022 No. 9 pick and No. 40 pick, their first and second round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and swapped Denver’s ‘22 fifth round pick for Seattle’s fourth-round selection.

Kimes tweeted about the deal—one of the most significant in recent NFL history—saying that the Seahawks were the losers of Tuesday’s transaction. 

“Yeah, unless Wilson complete drops off...this is a huge L for Seattle,” Kimes said.

In the trade for Wilson, the Broncos sent defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal. While Wilson appeared on the Today show one week ago saying that he was happy in Seattle, his dismay for the Seahawks' franchise began last offseason. His agent revealed a list of teams that he considered being traded to only for Wilson to deny ever requesting a trade. 

The Seahawks and Broncos will face off in Seattle in the 2022 season.

