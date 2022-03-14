Dick Vitale’s 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Picks, Final Four Predictions

Selection Sunday has come and gone, meaning it’s time for college basketball fans everywhere to fill out their brackets for the NCAA tournament.

Thankfully, Dick Vitale is here to help.

The long-time ESPN college basketball analyst has been away from broadcasting this season due to cancer and vocal cord surgery, but not even that could keep him from picking every game in this year’s tournament. The 82-year-old penned a short message before filling out his bracket.

“The 2022 NCAA tournament is going to be super, scintillating, sensational,” Vitale wrote on ESPN.com Sunday. “I can’t wait for it to get started on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. There are several teams that could cut down the nets in New Orleans on April 4th, but here are my picks. March Madness is going to be awesome, baby!”

Without further ado, here are Vitale’s complete picks for the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

WEST

First Round

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 16 Georgia State

No. 9 Memphis over No. 8 Boise State

No. 5 Connecticut over No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas over No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Alabama over No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 14 Montana State

No. 10 Davidson over No. 7 Michigan State

No. 2 Duke over No. 15 CSU Fullerton

Second Round

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 9 Memphis

No. 4 Arkansas over No. 5 Connecticut

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 6 Alabama

No. 2 Duke over No. 10 Davidson

Sweet 16

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 4 Arkansas

No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 Duke

Elite Eight

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech

EAST

First Round

No. 1 Baylor over No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 North Carolina over No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 St. Mary’s over No. 12 Indiana

No. 4 UCLA over No. 13 Akron

No. 6 Texas over No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue over No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Murray State over No. 10 San Francisco

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 15 Saint Peter’s



Second Round

No. 1 Baylor over No. 8 North Carolina

No. 4 UCLA over No. 5 St. Mary’s

No. 3 Purdue over No. 6 Texas

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 7 Murray State



Sweet 16

No. 4 UCLA over No. 1 Baylor

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 3 Purdue



Elite Eight

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 4 UCLA

SOUTH

First Round

No. 1 Arizona over No. 16 Bryant

No. 8 Seton Hall over No. 9 TCU

No. 12 UAB over No. 5 Houston

No. 4 Illinois over No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 14 Longwood

No. 10 Loyola Chicago over No. 7 Ohio State

No. 2 Villanova over No. 15 Delaware



Second Round

No. 1 Arizona over No. 8 Seton Hall

No. 4 Illinois over No. 12 UAB

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 11 Michigan

No. 2 Villanova over No. 10 Loyola Chicago



Sweet 16

No. 4 Illinois over No. 1 Arizona

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 2 Villanova



Elite Eight

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 4 Illinois

MIDWEST

First Round

No. 1 Kansas over No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 9 Creighton over No. 8 San Diego State

No. 5 Iowa over No. 12 Richmond

No. 13 South Dakota State over No. 4 Providence

No. 6 LSU over No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 14 Colgate

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) over No. 7 USC

No. 2 Auburn over No. 15 Jacksonville State



Second Round

No. 1 Kansas over No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa over No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 6 LSU

No. 2 Auburn over No. 10 Miami (Fla.)



Sweet 16

No. 5 Iowa over No. 1 Kansas

No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 2 Auburn



Elite Eight

No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Wisconsin

FINAL FOUR

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Tennessee

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 5 Iowa

