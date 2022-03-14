Dick Vitale’s 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Picks, Final Four Predictions
Selection Sunday has come and gone, meaning it’s time for college basketball fans everywhere to fill out their brackets for the NCAA tournament.
Thankfully, Dick Vitale is here to help.
The long-time ESPN college basketball analyst has been away from broadcasting this season due to cancer and vocal cord surgery, but not even that could keep him from picking every game in this year’s tournament. The 82-year-old penned a short message before filling out his bracket.
“The 2022 NCAA tournament is going to be super, scintillating, sensational,” Vitale wrote on ESPN.com Sunday. “I can’t wait for it to get started on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. There are several teams that could cut down the nets in New Orleans on April 4th, but here are my picks. March Madness is going to be awesome, baby!”
Without further ado, here are Vitale’s complete picks for the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.
WEST
First Round
No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 16 Georgia State
No. 9 Memphis over No. 8 Boise State
No. 5 Connecticut over No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Arkansas over No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Alabama over No. 11 Notre Dame
No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 14 Montana State
No. 10 Davidson over No. 7 Michigan State
No. 2 Duke over No. 15 CSU Fullerton
Second Round
No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 9 Memphis
No. 4 Arkansas over No. 5 Connecticut
No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 6 Alabama
No. 2 Duke over No. 10 Davidson
Sweet 16
No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 4 Arkansas
No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 Duke
Elite Eight
No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech
EAST
First Round
No. 1 Baylor over No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 North Carolina over No. 9 Marquette
No. 5 St. Mary’s over No. 12 Indiana
No. 4 UCLA over No. 13 Akron
No. 6 Texas over No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 3 Purdue over No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Murray State over No. 10 San Francisco
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 15 Saint Peter’s
Second Round
No. 1 Baylor over No. 8 North Carolina
No. 4 UCLA over No. 5 St. Mary’s
No. 3 Purdue over No. 6 Texas
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 7 Murray State
Sweet 16
No. 4 UCLA over No. 1 Baylor
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 3 Purdue
Elite Eight
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 4 UCLA
SOUTH
First Round
No. 1 Arizona over No. 16 Bryant
No. 8 Seton Hall over No. 9 TCU
No. 12 UAB over No. 5 Houston
No. 4 Illinois over No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State
No. 3 Tennessee over No. 14 Longwood
No. 10 Loyola Chicago over No. 7 Ohio State
No. 2 Villanova over No. 15 Delaware
Second Round
No. 1 Arizona over No. 8 Seton Hall
No. 4 Illinois over No. 12 UAB
No. 3 Tennessee over No. 11 Michigan
No. 2 Villanova over No. 10 Loyola Chicago
Sweet 16
No. 4 Illinois over No. 1 Arizona
No. 3 Tennessee over No. 2 Villanova
Elite Eight
No. 3 Tennessee over No. 4 Illinois
MIDWEST
First Round
No. 1 Kansas over No. 16 Texas Southern
No. 9 Creighton over No. 8 San Diego State
No. 5 Iowa over No. 12 Richmond
No. 13 South Dakota State over No. 4 Providence
No. 6 LSU over No. 11 Iowa State
No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 14 Colgate
No. 10 Miami (Fla.) over No. 7 USC
No. 2 Auburn over No. 15 Jacksonville State
Second Round
No. 1 Kansas over No. 9 Creighton
No. 5 Iowa over No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 6 LSU
No. 2 Auburn over No. 10 Miami (Fla.)
Sweet 16
No. 5 Iowa over No. 1 Kansas
No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 2 Auburn
Elite Eight
No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Wisconsin
FINAL FOUR
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Tennessee
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 5 Iowa
