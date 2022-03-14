Skip to main content
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap

Here’s How Many Teams ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Got Right Out of 68 for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is either a friend or a foe this time of year, depending on where your favorite team landed in his NCAA bracket projections heading into Selection Sunday.

Whether you love him or hate him, he’s generally pretty accurate with his tournament picks, and this year’s bracket was no different.

Lunardi once again aced the test, as he got 67 out of his 68 bracket picks correct. His 68th pick (the final team in the field of his projection) was Texas A&M. Lunardi had Wyoming as the first team out.

Instead, Wyoming made the actual field, while Texas A&M was left out. Lunardi got almost the entire field correct once again, as he has done several times in the past.

In addition, Lunardi was one of the few bracketologists who had Tennessee on the 3-seed line, which was a point of contention among many fans and media members when the bracket was revealed on Sunday night. He had Tennessee as the second 3-seed, and Villanova as the first. 

The full 2022 NCAA men’s tournament bracket can be found here.

