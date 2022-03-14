When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, it didn’t feel right. Brady just finished one of the best seasons of his career at 44 and looked like he was nowhere near being done with the game. People speculated he’d return, and he often avoided outright saying he’d never come back. But no one expected it to be this short.

Brady’s Thursday night tweet effectively saying “never mind” sent NFL Twitter into a spiral and the jokes were flying. He didn’t even make it two months before realizing he had made a mistake.

Some on the bird app theorized why and some has some fun at the expense of others. While Twitter users made the comparison that Brady’s retirement wasn’t half as long as the MLB’s 99-day lockout, and others couldn’t help but joke that Brady had a small taste of life without football and couldn’t take it.

Here are the best tweets breaking down Brady’s short-lives retirement:

