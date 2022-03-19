Michael Thomas Clarifies Tweet After Deshaun Watson Chooses Browns

When it was initially reported that Deshaun Watson chose the Browns over the Saints, Panthers and Falcons, Michael Thomas seemed to post a cryptic tweet hinting at Saints criticism.

“Don’t blame him,” the wide receiver said in a since-deleted tweet.

However, that tweet doesn’t seem to refer to the Saints. Instead, Thomas claims he was talking about Watson’s new contract with the Browns.

Watson’s new contract reportedly includes $230 million guaranteed, which would be the most in the NFL by $80 million. Cleveland reportedly is the only team to offer that amount of guaranteed money,

Earlier in the day, the Panthers reportedly lost out on Watson because they wouldn’t guarantee that much money, and the Falcons seemed to resist Watson’s preference for more guaranteed money as well.

While the quarterback won’t play in New Orleans, the Saints have to find a quarterback for next season. They may be interested in a reunion with Jameis Winston, who is currently a free agent, or could try to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield instead.

