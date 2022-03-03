Skip to main content
Fabiano's Top Free Agent Fantasy Quarterbacks
Report: Jameis Winston Remains an ‘Option’ for Saints Next Season

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis shared his thoughts Thursday on where the organization stands regarding quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis,” Loomis said, via NewOrleans.Football.

Right now, Winston is an unrestricted free agent as his one-year contract with the Saints is up. He is expected to be scouted by various teams in the NFL.

The 28-year-old tore his left ACL in October 2021 before undergoing surgery. He was seen running again on Feb. 28.

As videos of Winston throwing a football again and running on a treadmill emerged this week, people have wondered if Winston will return to New Orleans next year.

With Loomis’s comments on Thursday, it sounds like Winston could be returning to the Saints next season if he is healthy.

In his seven starts last season, Winston completed 95 of 161 attempts for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Saints to a 5-2 record before the injury ended his season.

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, check out Saints News Network.

