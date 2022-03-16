If the Browns decide to trade Baker Mayfield, there will be many teams interested.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Panthers, Colts, Saints and Seahawks are all teams who could look into trading for Mayfield if Cleveland moves on.

Howe added the list could change depending on where Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson decides to play next year.

All four of those teams are looking for potential upgrades at the quarterback position. The Colts recently traded Carson Wentz to the Commanders, the Seahawks just traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos and the Saints and Panthers are still looking for long-term replacements for Drew Brees and Cam Newton, respectively.

The Browns have been reportedly looking into upgrading at quarterback, which led to taking a meeting with Watson. In response, Mayfield wrote a letter to Browns fans thanking them regardless of what happens in the future.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Browns seem to want an “adult” in the room at quarterback, which may be why they want to move on from Mayfield. Mortensen also listed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a name that makes sense as a replacement.

Mayfield had a disappointing 2021 season, throwing a career-low 17 passing touchdowns and 3,010 yards amid playing through an injured shoulder. In 2018, he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and, at the time, broke the NFL’s rookie record for passing touchdowns with 27.

