Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed

Report: Four Possible Landing Spots for Baker Mayfield if Browns Land Deshaun Watson

If the Browns decide to trade Baker Mayfield, there will be many teams interested.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Panthers, Colts, Saints and Seahawks are all teams who could look into trading for Mayfield if Cleveland moves on.

Howe added the list could change depending on where Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson decides to play next year.

All four of those teams are looking for potential upgrades at the quarterback position. The Colts recently traded Carson Wentz to the Commanders, the Seahawks just traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos and the Saints and Panthers are still looking for long-term replacements for Drew Brees and Cam Newton, respectively.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Browns have been reportedly looking into upgrading at quarterback, which led to taking a meeting with Watson. In response, Mayfield wrote a letter to Browns fans thanking them regardless of what happens in the future.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Browns seem to want an “adult” in the room at quarterback, which may be why they want to move on from Mayfield. Mortensen also listed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a name that makes sense as a replacement.

Mayfield had a disappointing 2021 season, throwing a career-low 17 passing touchdowns and 3,010 yards amid playing through an injured shoulder. In 2018, he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and, at the time, broke the NFL’s rookie record for passing touchdowns with 27.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

puli
Soccer

U.S.’s Pulisic Scores Again vs. Lille in UCL Last 16

The Chelsea and U.S. men’s national team star has scored in both round of 16 legs against Lille.

By Andrew Gastelum
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55)
NFL

Report: Ravens Sign Former Packers LB Za’Darius Smith

The pass rusher previously played for Baltimore from 2015 to ‘18.

By Madison Williams
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21)
Play
MLB

Report: Royals Acquire Zack Greinke

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

By Madison Williams
tom-brady-rob-gronkowski
Photos

When the GOATs Come Back

SI has photographed the unretiring of some of the greatest athletes of all time.

By Josh Rosenblat
Member Exclusive
Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Plan to Release Julio Jones

He missed seven games in his first season in Tennessee.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Want ‘Adult’ at QB, Could Trade Baker Mayfield

The four-year Cleveland starter could be on the move, regardless of what happens with Deshaun Watson.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Braves’ Freddie Freeman Pens Letter Thanking Atlanta Fans

“I gave everything I had in and day out … I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together.”

By Wilton Jackson