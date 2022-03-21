Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed

Jim Larrañaga Pokes Fun at Charles Barkley’s Shirtless Comment: ’No One Wants to See That’

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga could be seen all smiles and dancing with his team in the locker room after an upset win over Auburn on Sunday. But one of the night’s highlights came in the postgame presser when he dropped a hilarious gem poking fun at one particular Auburn fan. 

Former NBA star and Auburn power forward Charles Barkley said that if Auburn beat Miami, he would celebrate like Houston coach Kelvin Sampson did just before—without a shirt. 

“If we win tonight I might take my shirt off,” Barkley said. 

Having heard this, Larrañaga was especially motivated. He let the world know after his team’s 79–61 victory. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I was tuned into the games before us and I listened to Charles Barkley tell the CBS crew that if Auburn won he would take off his shirt,” he said. “And I thought to myself, ‘Man, no one wants to see that, Chuck.’ So we did everything possible to make it possible that he wouldn’t have to do that.” 

The CBS crew, including Barkley, couldn’t help but laugh at the line. As always, Barkley was a good sport about it. 

“This is all about Miami,” Barkley said. “I love my school. They had a good season—just a good season not a great season—but they beat us today.” 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

Breaking
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

YOU MAY LIKE

al-michaels-nbc
NFL

Report: Al Michaels to Leave NBC for Amazon

The legendary broadcaster will join Kirk Herbstreit on the call for ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Mike McDaniel
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) drives to the basket against Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Big Ten Faces Scrutiny After Another Suboptimal Men’s First Weekend

The conference sent nine teams dancing, but just two remain. Can Purdue and Michigan carry the torch?

By Jeremy Woo
Zion Williamson during a Pelicans game.
NBA

Report: Zion Williamson Not Expected to Return This Season

He hasn’t appeared in a game all season after breaking his foot over the summer.

By Joseph Salvador
Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) reaches for yardage as New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (23) defend in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Titans Trade for Robert Woods

Trade means more targets for Woods in Tennessee and more for Allen Robinson with Rams.

By Michael Fabiano
Gable Steveson celebrates after winning the NCAA championship
Play
Wrestling

NCAA Champ Gable Steveson Says He’ll Be at ‘WrestleMania’

“I’m going to put my heart out there.”

By Justin Barrasso
TCU guard Mike Miles reacts to losing in Sunday’s NCAA tournament second-round game against Arizona.
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Erupts Over Noncall in Arizona vs. TCU

All eyes were directed at the NCAA’s officiating once again late Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as center Nikola Jokic defends.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: One Big Question For All 30 Teams

What to expect from each team as the NBA playoffs near.

By Michael Shapiro