Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
The Buccaneers Are Getting the Band Back Together
The Buccaneers Are Getting the Band Back Together

Gisele Reportedly Releasing a Cookbook Full of the Brady Family’s Recipes

Gisele Bündchen will reportedly release a cookbook that will feature healthy recipes her and Tom Brady’s family use, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday

As part of her new deal with UTA, a talent agency, Bündchen will publish a cookbook in spring 2024 inspired by her health habits including diet and wellness routines, according to The Reporter

The super-model and the Buccaneers quarterback famously use the 80/20 diet. Famously dubbed the TB12 method, “about 80% of this diet consists of organically grown fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. The remaining 20% comes from grass-fed, organic, antibiotic- and hormone-free lean meats and wild-caught fish or seafood,” per Healthline

UTA is also looking to increase Bündchen’s presence in unscripted and scripted content, as well as other media opportunities in the industry. It will not be Bündchen’s first publication, as she published Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in 2018. 

Her husband’s wellness routine has been highly publicized throughout his career. Before un-retiring, NFL Networks’s Ian Rapoport said in March that Brady was still staying in shape ‘in case’ he came back.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I guess Brady walks around with a jug of water all the time, right? To make sure that he’s fully hydrated,” Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And I made the joke to someone who knows him very well and has known him forever, I go, ‘I guess we can retire the jug.’ And this person looked at me like I was crazy and was like, ‘Oh no, he’s still got the jug, he’s still in shape, he’s still eating well, he’s still doing the TB12 method or whatever, and he’s still keeping himself hydrated … in case. He’s still doing all the things that he would do in case he wanted to return.’

“I don’t know if he’s gonna come back. I know it is at least possible. And I don’t know where the level of possible is. But it is at least possible.”

Well it was possible; Brady announced his return on March 13. After announcing his return on Instagram, Bündchen commented on the post with a supportive note.

“Here we go again!” Bündchen wrote. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

PSG faces Manchester City in Champions League
Soccer

UEFA Set to Overhaul Financial Fair Play Rules

An overhaul of financial restrictions in European soccer will be discussed by leading clubs at a meeting Thursday with limits on spending rather than salary caps.

By Associated Press
Chelsea is for sale
Soccer

Owner of DQ’d Kentucky Derby Winner Joins Chelsea Bidders

Amr Zedan, owner of Medina Spirit, has joined the list of potential buyers for Roman Abramovich’s club.

By Associated Press
Aug 30, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott (57) during warmups prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Jets 28-10.
Extra Mustard

Former NFL Star Says Chiefs Won't Make Playoffs in 2022

Bart Scott picked his seven teams to make the playoffs in the AFC next season. The Chiefs weren’t one of them.

By Wilton Jackson
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20)
MLB

Report: Pete Alonso, Mets Reach Agreement

The first baseman will and his team avoid arbitration ahead of the season.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a NCAA March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

Top Five Most-Viewed March Madness Games From First Weekend

The Duke-Michigan State game brought in the most viewers with 11.2 million on Sunday.

By Madison Williams
A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
NFL

Commanders Lose Anheuser-Busch Sponsorship

Washington has been embroiled in controversy since 2020, when employees told the Washington Post they had experienced workplace sexual harassment.

By Daniela Perez
Miami basketball players hug
Play
College Basketball

Surprises, Dark Horses and More Entering Men’s Sweet 16

Plus, which No. 1 seed could be next to go out?

By SI Staff
Power 25 Week 18
Play
College Basketball

Week 18: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Roselle Catholic knocks off Camden in New Jersey Tournament of Champions.

By Jason Jordan