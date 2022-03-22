Skip to main content
Jameis Winston Shares Excitement for Staying With Saints on Social Media

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a two-year contract to stay with the Saints on Monday.

The 28-year-old shared his excitement on social media by posting an image of himself in a Saints jersey, and then a picture of a team huddle. He captioned the post with New Orleans’s team phrase “Who Dat!” with three fleur-de-lis emojis.

This was the first time Winston had tweeted since November.

The 2022 season will be Winston’s third year with the Saints. In his first season, he saw limited action in four games. However, in 2021 Winston was named the starter for the Saints after Drew Brees retired.

Winston unfortunately tore his ACL and had damage to his MCL in Week 8 of the 2021 season causing him to miss the remainder of the year. In his eight games, he completed 95 of 161 attempts for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Saints went 5–3 with Winston as starter.

