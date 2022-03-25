Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Tomáš Satoranský Called for Flagrant 1 Foul After Knocking Grayson Allen to the Floor

During Thursday night’s Bucks-Wizards game, Washington’s Tomáš Satoranský earned a flagrant 1 foul after knocking Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen to the ground.

At the end of the third quarter, Satoranský appeared to extend his arm into the path of Allen, who was knocked off his feet. It is unclear what happened leading up to the incident.

After a review, the referees deemed Satoranský’s move to be intentional and issued the flagrant 1 foul in return, although it wasn’t enough to eject the Czech guard. Allen followed by making both free throw attempts from the flagrant foul.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bucks, who sit in second in the Eastern Conference, went on to win, 114–102.

This type of altercation on the court is nothing new for Allen, although he tends to be the one earning the foul rather than drawing it. 

Earlier this season, Allen was ejected during a Bucks-Bulls game after he earned a flagrant 2 for a foul on Alex Caruso. Allen was suspended for one game following the incident while Caruso missed six weeks due to the injury he suffered on the play. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alonzo Mourning GIF
Play
Extra Mustard

The Best, Most Used Sports GIFs of All Time

Honoring the creator of GIFs, Stephen Wilhite, who died at 74.

By Jimmy Traina
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Play
Extra Mustard

Coach K Jokes With Referee Over Sideline Incident

Duke’s Jeremy Roach accidentally ran into a referee on the sideline, and the legendary coach wondered where the block call was.

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15)
NFL

Report: Trevor Siemian Signs With Bears

The quarterback arrives from New Orleans, where he recorded a 2–4 record last season as a starter.

By Madison Williams
Green_Cunningham
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Redrafting the 2021 Lottery

Who would be the top picks if teams could have a do-over?

By Michael Shapiro
spencer dinwiddie
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been a Difference Maker in Dallas. Watch Out, West.

The rejuvenated point guard has given Luka Dončić and the Mavs a major boost—and a real shot at making noise in the playoffs.

By Chris Herring
Rueben Owens
Play
College Football

Manning at Texas, Conerly at USC, Overton at A&M Headline Top Recruits Hitting the Road

Top college football recruits from coast to coast are hitting the road over the weekend, with all eyes on Arch Manning at Texas

By John Garcia Jr.
AP22083625525570
Play
Betting

Arizona, Gonzaga Fall, Sweet 16 Marches On

Plus, a preview of Friday’s Sweet 16 games and a look ahead to the Elite Eight.

By Kyle Wood
Jorge Masvidal
MMA

Notebook: UFC's Brightest Stars Shine Negative Light on the Sport of MMA

UFC Fight Night and ONE Championship: X turn the page on a week in which Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor were arrested.

By Justin Barrasso