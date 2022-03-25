During Thursday night’s Bucks-Wizards game, Washington’s Tomáš Satoranský earned a flagrant 1 foul after knocking Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen to the ground.

At the end of the third quarter, Satoranský appeared to extend his arm into the path of Allen, who was knocked off his feet. It is unclear what happened leading up to the incident.

After a review, the referees deemed Satoranský’s move to be intentional and issued the flagrant 1 foul in return, although it wasn’t enough to eject the Czech guard. Allen followed by making both free throw attempts from the flagrant foul.

The Bucks, who sit in second in the Eastern Conference, went on to win, 114–102.

This type of altercation on the court is nothing new for Allen, although he tends to be the one earning the foul rather than drawing it.

Earlier this season, Allen was ejected during a Bucks-Bulls game after he earned a flagrant 2 for a foul on Alex Caruso. Allen was suspended for one game following the incident while Caruso missed six weeks due to the injury he suffered on the play.

More NBA Coverage: