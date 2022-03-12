Skip to main content
Alex Caruso Says He Didn’t Hear From Grayson Allen After Injury

Alex Caruso is almost ready to return from a fractured wrist he suffered vs. Milwaukee in January. The injury happened after Bucks guard Grayson Allen fouled Caruso hard to prevent a layup.

Allen was ejected from the game, while Caruso had to miss six weeks. Allen was then suspended one game by the NBA.

At the time, Caruso called the play “Kind of bulls—”, but he doesn’t seem to have any lasting issues from the play. Caruso says he has “no anger” over the injury despite the fact that the time he was out was “pretty frustrating,” per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

However, after the play, Caruso said Allen never reached out.

Allen isn’t too well-liked in Chicago now, as evidenced by Bulls fans booing him in his first game in Chicago since the incident.

And while Caruso hasn’t returned yet, he said his return is “close.”

“We haven’t talked about specific target yet,” Caruso said, via Johnson. “I think we’re just trying to take it day-by-day to make sure it passes each test.

It is still possible these two teams meet in the playoffs. The Bucks are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Chicago is just 2.5 games back of Milwaukee, and currently occupies the No. 4 seed.

