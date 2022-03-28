Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

2023 No. 1 Recruit Arch Manning Joins Twitter, Quickly Followed By Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart

Sports Twitter received an intriguing new addition recently when highly touted high school quarterback prospect Arch Manning joined the social media platform

Unsurprisingly, Manning’s new Twitter account quickly gained some high-profile followers. 

Both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave the high school junior a follow after he created his account. The Longhorns and the Bulldogs are both considered to be in the running to land the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023.

Manning reportedly visited Texas last Thursday after previously visiting Georgia earlier in March. He’s also expected to take a visit to Alabama in April, marking his third official trip to Tuscaloosa during the recruitment process, according to 247Sports.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie Manning, Arch’s recruitment has garnered quite a bit of interest nationwide. The five-star recruit from New Orleans’ Isidore Newman has wowed college scouts across the Power Five conferences and is expected to make a major impact on whichever program he lands with. 

Although Manning was originally reported to be nearing a decision about his college enrollment in the spring, the young quarterback is now expected to reach a conclusion next fall during his senior year.

Perhaps his official announcement will even come from his shiny new Twitter account.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

tom brady (1)
NFL

Report: Fox Targeted Tom Brady for Top NFL Broadcast Team

The network sought top talent to pair with new lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who replaces Joe Buck.

By Nick Selbe
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Henderson, Nev.
Play
Betting

Buccaneers, Bills Lead 2023 Super Bowl Futures

The Buccaneers and the Bills have the best 2023 Super Bowl future odds at +650 following a bevy of league-shaping moves across the NFL.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Jarvis Landry carries the football.
Play
NFL

Landry, Browns Interested in Potential Reunion, per WR’s Agent

Cleveland released the veteran wide receiver earlier in March.

By Zach Koons
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
Play
Fantasy

Russell Wilson, Ronald Jones Are Free-Agency Period Fantasy Winners

On their new teams, these players are on the winning end of a fantasy boost.

By Michael Fabiano
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

49ers GM Says Jimmy Garoppolo Will Not be Released

He added that the team has not received a formal trade offer for the quarterback.

By Joseph Salvador
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Has Perfect Response to Trevon Diggs’ Tweet

The Bills quarterback has no interest in his top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, heading to Dallas to play with his brother.

By Mike McDaniel
A general view of the Fox logo on a sign with palm trees in the background.
Play
Media

Report: Burkhardt to Replace Buck as Fox’s NFL Play-By-Play Broadcaster

He’s positioned to call two of the next three Super Bowls.

By Zach Koons
bills helmet
Play
NFL

NFL Owners Approve Financing on $1.4 Billion Stadium for Bills

The new stadium will keep the Bills in Buffalo for the next 30 years.

By Nick Selbe