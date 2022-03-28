Sports Twitter received an intriguing new addition recently when highly touted high school quarterback prospect Arch Manning joined the social media platform.

Unsurprisingly, Manning’s new Twitter account quickly gained some high-profile followers.

Both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave the high school junior a follow after he created his account. The Longhorns and the Bulldogs are both considered to be in the running to land the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023.

Manning reportedly visited Texas last Thursday after previously visiting Georgia earlier in March. He’s also expected to take a visit to Alabama in April, marking his third official trip to Tuscaloosa during the recruitment process, according to 247Sports.

As the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie Manning, Arch’s recruitment has garnered quite a bit of interest nationwide. The five-star recruit from New Orleans’ Isidore Newman has wowed college scouts across the Power Five conferences and is expected to make a major impact on whichever program he lands with.

Although Manning was originally reported to be nearing a decision about his college enrollment in the spring, the young quarterback is now expected to reach a conclusion next fall during his senior year.

Perhaps his official announcement will even come from his shiny new Twitter account.

