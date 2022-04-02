Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Director Spike Lee Attends Michigan’s Spring Game to Film Kaepernick Documentary

Colin Kaepernick was on hand as a honorary captain and to conduct a workout at halftime of the Michigan spring game on Saturday afternoon. But he wasn’t the only notable figure on hand to take in the Wolverines’ intrasquad scrimmage. 

Legendary film director Spike Lee was also in Ann Arbor on Saturday to watch the reigning Big Ten champs in action. However, that wasn’t exactly the main reason he was in the Big House.

Earlier this year, ESPN Films announced that Lee will direct a multipart documentary on Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former 49ers quarterback. The company announced that the director will use footage from Kaepernick’s personal archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kaepernick conducted a throwing “exhibition” during halftime of Saturday’s spring game, marking just his latest workout in recent weeks as he eyes a return to the NFL. He has not played in the NFL since 2016, which is the same year that he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

“I can help make you a better team,” Kaepernick said Saturday, per Detroit’s WXYZ. “I can help you win games. I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that, though.

“To the teams that have questions, more than anything I will say I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I help you be a better team.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright
Play
College Basketball

Jay Wright ‘Proud’ That Villanova Is Named in Blueblood Conversations

The Wildcats join three traditional blueblood schools in this year’s men’s Final Four.

By Madison Williams
Jaxson Hayes pushed LeBron James to the ground in a game.
NBA

Jaxson Hayes Shoved LeBron James Down During Friday’s Game

The Pelicans forward received a flagrant foul, and the two teams jawed after the play.

By Daniel Chavkin
Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game
NFL

Kaepernick to NFL Clubs: ‘I Can Help Make You a Better Team’

The former 49ers quarterback understands that he will probably be a backup to start.

By Madison Williams
Michigan football players and Jim Harbaugh huddle during the team’s spring game.
Extra Mustard

Michigan Breaks Out Keg Stand TD Celebration at Spring Game

The Wolverines debuted a rather unique celebration on Saturday.

By Zach Koons
Justin Upton looks on after hitting for the Angels.
MLB

Angels Officially Designate OF Justin Upton For Assignment

The veteran outfielder had one-year, $28 million remaining on his contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Scherzer (21) of the New York Mets
Play
MLB

Max Scherzer on Jacob deGrom’s Injury: ‘Tough News to Hear’

The Mets ace could be out for up to two months due to a shoulder injury.

By Madison Williams
Max Scherzer throws a pitch during a spring training game.
Play
MLB

Scherzer Addresses Hamstring ‘Hiccup,’ Opening Day Status

The 37-year-old’s status for the start of the season is now up in the air.

By Zach Koons
DeVante Parker with the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots

After seven years in Miami, Parker has a found a new home in the AFC East division.

By Wilton Jackson