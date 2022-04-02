Colin Kaepernick will act as an honorary captain at Michigan’s Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday. At halftime, he will also throw with some of the program’s draft-eligible players, and NFL personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event.

Ahead of the game, the former NFL quarterback tweeted that he was excited for the game, and thanked Jim Harbaugh, his former coach with the 49ers, for the opportunity.

“Looking forward to today’s @UMichFootball Maize and Blue Spring Game. Thank you to the team and @CoachJim4UM for having me as honorary captain. Excited to be here with the team and get some throws in at halftime! Tune in!”

Kaepernick spoke with the team earlier this week, and he has remained in the area ahead of the game.

This offseason, Kaepernick has been throwing and practicing with current NFL stars, including Justin Fields and Tyler Lockett. He hasn’t been on an NFL team since the 2016 season, but he is reportedly “in the best shape of his life,” as he continues to push for a return to the league for next season. No teams have confirmed interest in the quarterback so far.

