Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Tweets His Excitement Ahead of Michigan Spring Game Appearance

Colin Kaepernick will act as an honorary captain at Michigan’s Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday. At halftime, he will also throw with some of the program’s draft-eligible players, and NFL personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event.

Ahead of the game, the former NFL quarterback tweeted that he was excited for the game, and thanked Jim Harbaugh, his former coach with the 49ers, for the opportunity.

“Looking forward to today’s @UMichFootball Maize and Blue Spring Game. Thank you to the team and @CoachJim4UM for having me as honorary captain. Excited to be here with the team and get some throws in at halftime! Tune in!”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kaepernick spoke with the team earlier this week, and he has remained in the area ahead of the game.

This offseason, Kaepernick has been throwing and practicing with current NFL stars, including Justin Fields and Tyler Lockett. He hasn’t been on an NFL team since the 2016 season, but he is reportedly “in the best shape of his life,” as he continues to push for a return to the league for next season. No teams have confirmed interest in the quarterback so far.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

YOU MAY LIKE

Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on.
NFL

Falcons Owner Comments on QB Situation After Matt Ryan Trade

Arthur Blank was sad to see the former MVP go, but recognized the need to build for the future.

By Zach Koons
Dick Vitale talks in the direction of a camera before a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Won’t Be Present for Final Four

He is following the advice of his doctors after lymphoma and vocal cord surgery over the last year.

By Madison Williams
Close-up of Ben Simmons looking on.
NBA

Report: Simmons Files Grievance Against 76ers, Seeks $20 Mill

The Nets point guard is hoping to recoup the salary that was withheld from him in Philadelphia.

By Zach Koons
Daniil Medvedev of Russia leaves Miami Open
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Undergoes Procedure, Will Miss 1-2 Months

The World No. 2 tennis star will most likely miss most if not all of clay season.

By Madison Williams
Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas
College Basketball

Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Named AP Player of the Year

The Wildcats forward put up monster numbers this season.

By Associated Press
LeBron James holds his hands up in disbelief after a foul call.
NBA

LeBron After Lakers’ Friday Loss: ‘When It Rains It Pours’

Los Angeles is now a game out of the play-in tournament with just five games remaining.

By Zach Koons
North Carolina forward Brady Manek
Play
College Basketball

One Key Stat for Each Men’s Final Four Team

By Jeremy Woo
UConn players hug after beating Stanford
Play
College Basketball

UConn Seniors Grind Past Stanford to Reach Title Game

On a night when the Huskies’ top players didn’t play their best, they still knocked off the defending champs.

By Ben Pickman