Jon Rahm’s one-year-old son Kepa wanted his own air time Wednesday at Augusta National during the Rahm’s interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith.

During Wednesday’s Par 3 competition before the Masters begins Thursday, Rahm held Kepa in his arms while interviewing, and his child quickly became more interested in the microphone in front of his face than his father talking.

Kepa repeatedly grabbed the mic away from Smith while Rahm was speaking, and a few times seemed to say a few “words” of his own.

“Do you want to take this home?” Smith asked the one-year-old.

Kepa wasn’t the only kid to steal the show at the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday. Tommy Fleetwood’s four-year-old son Franklin was also a star on the course, running down the fairway in his caddie outfit.

Rahm and his wife Kelley are expecting their second child this summer after the couple announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago.

Kepa has had a big week with his parents in Augusta, Ga. On Sunday, Kepa turned one. Then, he got to join his parents for that memorable interview on Wednesday.

