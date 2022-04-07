Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Ronald Acuña Jr. Says He Won’t Miss Freddie Freeman During Instagram Live

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. apparently won’t miss his former teammate Freddie Freeman this season.

Freeman signed with the Dodgers on March 17, which led to an outpouring of gratitude from Braves fans who will miss the All-Star first baseman.

However, during Acuña Jr.’s Instagram live Wednesday night, the two-time All-Star admitted that he will miss “nothing” about Freeman.

“[We were] close because we shared the same stadium but we had a lot, how do you say … clash, a lot of clash,” Acuña Jr. said in Spanish, via English translation.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

When asked what led to the friction between him and Freeman, Acuña Jr. alluded to the All-Star first baseman as being a part of a group of veteran players that tried to overly enforce clubhouse behavior when he was a rookie.  

“When you are coming up, there is always someone who wants to keep you in check,” Acuña Jr. said. “Someone comes up from the minor leagues … they come up with their eyeblack, the black thing you put on your face. Your glasses, your hat … a lot of people see it badly. And one, you don’t see it bad because it’s part of the game, you know? So for me, a lot of the veterans were trying to keep me in check, in 2018 a lot of guys were keeping me in check. They called me into the office … and told me: “No, you can’t use [the eyeblack]’ and they took it off me with a rag.”

Acuña Jr. said that this situation happened more at the beginning of his career, as veteran players would not do something like that to him now in his fifth year. However, at the time, Acuña Jr. said he stayed silent.

“Yeah, you can’t say anything you know?” Acuña Jr. said. “You can’t say anything, I would just say, ’One day, I’m going to be a veteran.’ I’m not saying that I’m a veteran now, but no one is going to take something off my face now, you know?”

Breaking
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

YOU MAY LIKE

Nikola Jokic
Play
Betting

Celtics-Bucks, Grizzlies-Nuggets Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Nuggets games.

By Kyle Wood
Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
NFL

Sam Darnold Asked About Panthers Possibly Drafting a QB

He didn’t sound too worried.

By Joseph Salvador
raven-saunders-100-influential
Olympics

Olympic Medalist Raven ‘Hulk’ Saunders Sees the Future She’s Paving for Black Queer Athletes

The shot put star reflects on her journey to the global stage and her hopes for other athletes like her to see themselves competing at the Olympics.

By Naya Samuel
Carnell Tate
Play
College Football

Scouting Elite Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Recruit Carnell Tate

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee battling for arguably the top wide receiver recruit in the country

By John Garcia Jr.
chris-paddack-padres
Play
MLB

Report: Padres, Twins Swap Pitchers in Opening Day Trade

Former top prospect Chris Paddack is heading to Minnesota.

By Michael Shapiro
Ricardo Pepi has yet to score at Augsburg
Play
Soccer

Amid Six-Month Goal Drought, Pepi’s Derailment a Concern for USMNT

Ricardo Pepi was the clear frontrunner to become the U.S.’s starting striker for the foreseeable future after his fall breakout. Now, it’s not so certain.

By Avi Creditor
Shohei Ohtani in the Angels dugout
MLB

SI:AM | Opening Day Is Finally Here

And all eyes are on reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani

By Dan Gartland
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA

Jayson Tatum’s Improved Passing Should Terrify the NBA

Tatum’s playmaking ability was in doubt earlier this season. Now it's a huge reason why Boston is a title contender.

By Michael Pina