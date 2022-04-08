Russell Wilson has been on the move since Denver introduced him as the Broncos quarterback ahead of the 2022 season more than three weeks ago.

But before Wilson gets to the grit and grind of putting in the dedication, the commitment and sacrifice of positioning Denver to be a playoff and Super Bowl contender, the nine-time Pro Bowler has made his rounds of embracing the Denver sports scene.

On Friday, Wilson threw the first pitch before the Rockies season-opening game against the Dodgers. Sporting a white Rockies’ jersey, Wilson took off his hat, placed it in his right hand and waved his arm up and down, signaling for fans to stand to their feet inside Coors Field.

As he approached the mound, Wilson placed his hat on his head, grabbed the ball from his glove and threw the ball straight down the middle of the strike zone to Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant, who was Wilson’s catcher.

Wilson is no stranger to baseball. He played for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in ’11 as a second baseman in minor league baseball. And while the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has excelled on gridiron, his professional baseball rights are held by the Yankees.

While it is safe to say Wilson will not be playing baseball professionally, he still enjoys the feeling of being on the diamond and has embraced Denver.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: