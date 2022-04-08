Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Throws First Pitch in Rockies Season Opener Against Dodgers

Russell Wilson has been on the move since Denver introduced him as the Broncos quarterback ahead of the 2022 season more than three weeks ago.

But before Wilson gets to the grit and grind of putting in the dedication, the commitment and sacrifice of positioning Denver to be a playoff and Super Bowl contender, the nine-time Pro Bowler has made his rounds of embracing the Denver sports scene.

On Friday, Wilson threw the first pitch before the Rockies season-opening game against the Dodgers. Sporting a white Rockies’ jersey, Wilson took off his hat, placed it in his right hand and waved his arm up and down, signaling for fans to stand to their feet inside Coors Field.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As he approached the mound, Wilson placed his hat on his head, grabbed the ball from his glove and threw the ball straight down the middle of the strike zone to Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant, who was Wilson’s catcher.

Wilson is no stranger to baseball. He played for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in ’11 as a second baseman in minor league baseball. And while the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has excelled on gridiron, his professional baseball rights are held by the Yankees.  

While it is safe to say Wilson will not be playing baseball professionally, he still enjoys the feeling of being on the diamond and has embraced Denver. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_16831345
MMA

Notebook: Four Burning Questions Entering UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight gold on the line in Saturday's main event bout against The Korean Zombie.

By Justin Barrasso
Sebastian Vettel GER, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 5 laughs, behind Britta Roeske Press Officer , AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Free Practice, 08 04 2022 AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit
Racing

Sebastian Vettel Fined for Scooter Incident After FP1

The four-time World Champion did not let the smoke billowing out of his car dampen his fun, but how he got back to the pits cost him one heck of a fine.

By Madeline Coleman
Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches game action against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Play
NBA

LeBron to Miss Rest of Regular Season With Ankle Injury

The Lakers superstar has missed five of the last six games.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett Favorites to be First Quarterback Drafted

The Liberty and Pittsburgh passers are expected to be the first quarterbacks taken during the NFL Draft in April.

By Frankie Taddeo
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch
Soccer

The Pressing Question for Jesse Marsch at Leeds United

After replacing the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the American manager has had his methods take hold. Can they steer the storied club to Premier League safety?

By Marcus Krum
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
Play
NBA

LeBron James Addresses Early End to His Season

The 37-year-old will miss the last two remaining games in the season due to a left ankle sprain.

By Madison Williams
Apr 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ohtani Admits He’s Still Getting Used to the ‘Ohtani Rule’

The two-way star told reporters he had almost forgotten he began the Angels’ game pitching against the Astros.

By Wilton Jackson
Aug 20, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Boris Becker looks on during the match of Novak Djokovic (not pictured) against David Goffin (not pictured) on day six during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Linder Family Tennis Center.
Tennis

Tennis Great Boris Becker Found Guilty of Financial Crimes

The 54-year-old was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

By Associated Press