Extra Mustard
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Deebo Samuel Deletes Tweet About Trade Request Report

Deebo Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers, becoming the latest wide receiver unhappy with his current situation. Samuel is reportedly seeking a new contract and is unhappy with how often he plays running back in San Francisco’s system.

However, Samuel didn’t exactly confirm the news on social media. In a since-deleted tweet, the wide receiver said that the media didn’t know the entire story, while he, his agent Tory Dandy and San Francisco know the truth.

Samuel didn’t stop there though. Multiple people on Twitter caught Samuel liking a tweet saying he would look good in a Cowboys uniform, something that he unliked soon after.

Currently, Samuel’s two most recently liked tweets are Jeff Darlington and Ian Rapoport’s reports that Samuel requested a trade, so it at least seems like the media is on to something. 

The offensive weapon is reportedly looking to get paid in a wide receiver market that has exploded this offseason. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are among wide receivers who have gotten massive new contracts in the past few months.

If the 49ers do decide to trade Samuel, the Jets, Patriots and Ravens are three teams that could decide to make a move for him.

