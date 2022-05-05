Joe Buck to Reportedly Host Alternate PGA Championship Broadcast

Joe Buck is the new voice of “Monday Night Football,” but his first broadcast with ESPN will not be during the football season. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Buck will host a “Manningcast” for the PGA Championship beginning May 19.

Buck is expected to lead the broadcast alongside ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins for all four days of the tournament.

ESPN’s new broadcaster confirmed the news on Twitter. The “Buck-cast” will also feature notable guests like the “Manningcast” did last year, and Buck mentioned Larry David as someone who may join one day.

Buck left Fox in July after 30 years to join ESPN with Troy Aikman in the network’s “Monday Night Football” reboot. At Fox, Buck also called baseball games, something he is not expected to do with ESPN.

Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcasts” became popular during the NFL regular season, to the point where Peyton’s Omaha Productions company signed an extension with the network through 2024.

As part of the extension, the media company will produce more than just the alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, starting with Buck’s broadcast for the major golf tournament. They are also expected to expand to UFC and College Football as soon as this year.

While this is Omaha Productions’s first alternative broadcast outside of football, that isn’t the case for ESPN. Currently, the network airs an alternative to “Sunday Night Baseball” hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, but that is produced independently from Omaha Productions.

