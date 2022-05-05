Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck to Reportedly Host Alternate PGA Championship Broadcast

Joe Buck is the new voice of “Monday Night Football,” but his first broadcast with ESPN will not be during the football season. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Buck will host a “Manningcast” for the PGA Championship beginning May 19.

Buck is expected to lead the broadcast alongside ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins for all four days of the tournament.

ESPN’s new broadcaster confirmed the news on Twitter. The “Buck-cast” will also feature notable guests like the “Manningcast” did last year, and Buck mentioned Larry David as someone who may join one day.

Buck left Fox in July after 30 years to join ESPN with Troy Aikman in the network’s “Monday Night Football” reboot. At Fox, Buck also called baseball games, something he is not expected to do with ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcasts” became popular during the NFL regular season, to the point where Peyton’s Omaha Productions company signed an extension with the network through 2024.

As part of the extension, the media company will produce more than just the alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, starting with Buck’s broadcast for the major golf tournament. They are also expected to expand to UFC and College Football as soon as this year.

While this is Omaha Productions’s first alternative broadcast outside of football, that isn’t the case for ESPN. Currently, the network airs an alternative to “Sunday Night Baseball” hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, but that is produced independently from Omaha Productions.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was call on him during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
NBA

NBA Makes Decision on Dillon Brooks Ahead of Game 3

The forward was ejected in Game 2.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9)
Play
NBA

Warriors Issue Injury Update for Andre Iguodala

The forward has missed the last three playoff games for his team.

By Madison Williams
AD
Play
WNBA

WNBA’s AD Details Their Multiyear Battle With COVID-19

The illness sidelined the Liberty guard for two seasons.

By Daniela Perez
Baker Mayfield warming up for the Browns.
Play
NFL

Why the Browns-Panthers Mayfield Trade Fell Apart, per Report

The quarterback’s salary is an issue in any potential deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
Katie Nolan
Play
Extra Mustard

Katie Nolan Opens Up About ESPN Tenure, New Apple TV+ MLB Job and Much More

Katie Nolan says ESPN experience was good, but network didn’t know how to use her.

By Jimmy Traina
Tom Brady points while playing for the Buccaneers
Play
NFL

NFL Twitter Account Responds to Tom Brady’s ‘Tuck Rule’ Admission

The GOAT made a shocking admission on Thursday.

By Michael Shapiro
Magic Johnson speaks before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
NFL

Report: NBA Legend Magic Johnson Joins Bid to Buy NFL Team

The Hall of Famer has reportedly joined a bid to purchase the team alongside 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

By Michael Shapiro