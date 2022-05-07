Davante Adams Comments on Packers Rookie WR Christian Watson

More than a week ago, Christian Watson was patiently waiting to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft. When Green Bay made a trade with NFC North rival Minnesota at No. 34 to take the North Dakota State product, it was evident that Watson was important to the Packers' future plans.

Watson steps into a Green Bay franchise after the departure of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. While Adams being traded to the Raiders surprised quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the NFL, Adams did not leave the franchise on bad terms. He also supports Watson being in Green Bay.

On Saturday, Green Bay posted a picture on Instagram of Watson in a Packers’ uniform that included a comment from Adams. “Kid gon be the truth,” Adams said.

One has to think that Adams is genuinely happy for Watson and believes that the young receiver is going to be a special player for Rodgers in the latter part of his career. After all, Green Bay traded up 19 spots to grab Watson and gave Minnesota the No. 53 and No. 59 picks in the draft.

It is apparent that the Packers’ franchise ultimately believe that Watson’s 18.6 yards per catch last season will translate to the NFL and give Green Bay the weapon it needs to continue to growth of the offense.

