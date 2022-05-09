Skip to main content
Charles Barkley Proposes Idea on How to Stop Disrespectful Fans at NBA Games

After Chris Paul’s family was involved in an altercation with fans at Sunday’s playoff matchup between the Suns and Mavericks in Dallas, TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley is fed up. And he has a unique solution to help stop the poor behavior from NBA fans.

“Hey we could put an end to all this stuff. Some of the stuff these fans say. ... Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes, I’ve always said that,” Barkley told the NBA on TNT panel.

“Some of the crap they said to you, hey, just give me five minutes at center court with them and say ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face and for these five minutes I’m gonna beat your a-- and beat the hell out of you,’” Barkley said.

The proposed solution had the entire TNT basketball panel of Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson cracking up laughing. It doesn’t seem as though they think Barkley is providing a worthwhile solution.

The Mavericks released a statement on the incident that took place on Saturday involving Paul’s family, noting the spectator’s “unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated.” Paul himself tweeted out his frustration with the alleged harassment his family dealt with at the American Airlines Center.

It’s the latest in a string of incidents involving fans and players, which doesn’t appear like it’s going to subside any time soon.

