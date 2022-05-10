While he was streaming on Twitch, Nets guard Kyrie Irving mocked trolls online and called them “cockroaches.” He mimicked them while streaming Grand Theft Auto and gave some examples of what he hears.

“It’s but so long ya’ll can say the same jokes,” Irving said. “‘Oh Kyrie what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘What are you doing at home are you going to Cancún?’ Where are you? Are you at home? Kyrie you suck.’ Go to bed.”

“‘Go back to Cleveland oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God,’ that’s how y’all sound to me — cockroaches.” Irving continued.

Irving has a history of not being shy when it comes to confronting fans and trolls who give him a hard time. During the first round of the playoffs he was fined $50,000 for flipping the middle finger towards Celtics fans and cursing at them. He was caught on video telling a fan “suck my d— b----.”

Irving played for the Celtics for two years and left for Brooklyn in the summer of 2019. Before that, he was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s still ungrateful.” He was drafted by Cleveland and won an NBA title there in 2016 before he requested a trade and landed in Boston.

