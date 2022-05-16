Skip to main content
Ciara Shows Off Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover on Instagram

Grammy–winning singer and songwriter Ciara made her debut as an SI Swimsuit model and landed the iconic issue’s cover, which was released on Monday.

Ciara joined reality TV star Kim Kardashian, model and dietician Maye Musk and musician Yumi Nu on the cover of the latest edition of the annual issue.

Ciara shared her SI cover with her Instagram followers on Monday. 

The philanthropist and mother of three explained why being featured in the magazine was so important to her.

“I always say I’m a woman of ambition on a mission. I’m going to go after what I want, and I believe I can get it—I’m convinced,” Ciara told SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. “When I think about my baby girl, this is pretty powerful. She can see me and say ‘I can do that.’ Obviously being a woman of color, but beyond that, [she can say] ‘She was a woman who went after her dreams, she envisioned this just by believing.’ That’s my greatest mission and goal, just to inspire woman everywhere, just like myself to believe.”  

Check out Ciara’s full SI Swim appearance and the entire 2022 issue here.

