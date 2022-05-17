LeBron James Takes To Twitter To Answer Fans’ Questions

By now, it’s hardly a surprise when LeBron James does or says something that quickly takes social media by storm.

So, when the Lakers megastar decided to take a break from his offseason of vacationing and working out to hold an impromptu Q&A session, it made sense that his announcement drew quite the crowd. The four-time champion took to Twitter Monday to answer questions from some of his over 51 million followers on topics ranging from the NBA to if he plans to play with son Bronny to his favorite music, movies and ice cream flavor.

As you might expect, one of the first questions referred to Michael Jordan, James’s foil in the never-ending GOAT debate. When asked who he would team up with against MJ and Scottie Pippen two-on-two, LeBron listed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the late Kobe Bryant as his choices, but declined to reveal who he’d pick.

Another user asked James who his favorite player under the age of 25 is, prompting him to shout out Mavericks star Luka Dončić. The All-Star is in the midst of a magnificent run after leading Dallas to the Western Conference Finals following a second-round upset of the Suns.

James also shouted out some of the players he grew up admiring. The future Hall of Famers pegged Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady as his favorite retired players not in the HOF, and MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. as his favorite non-basketball athlete of all time.

And, of course, no LeBron-centered Q&A would be complete without questions about his NBA future which he has stated includes playing on the same team as his 17-year-old son. After one user asked if he “100%” plans on teaming with Bronny, James replied, “That’s the plan! God willing” along with prayers hands and a fingers crossed emoji.

Needless to say, the 37-year-old appears to be as motivated as ever to keep going. James made that clear in a reply about his longevity, telling one fan: “The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest. It’s really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I’m still psycho driven!”

Check out some more of LeBron’s other fun responses below, including his response to Tom Brady about a rather interesting dream competition between the two:

More Extra Mustard Coverage: