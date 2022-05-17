Steve Aoki has performed countless shows in sold-out crowds all around the globe. But, apparently, none of those lights were as bright as the ones in Fenway Park on Monday night.

The renowned DJ and music producer had the honor of tossing the first pitch prior to the Red Sox’s home game against the Astros. And, let’s just say, the leftie’s attempt was a bit unorthodox as far as his form is concerned.

Behold, Aoki’s first pitch in all of its glory:

In case you couldn’t tell where the ball landed given the angle, Aoki’s wild pitch sailed over the catcher’s head and into the netting behind home plate. Not fazed one bit by the artist’s presence, the normally-unforgiving Boston crowd made sure to let Aoki hear it after airmailing the ceremonial pitch.

While the savvy Aoki is known the world over for his eclectic beats and presentation, it’s safe to say the pitcher’s mound isn’t exactly the best place for him to express his creativity. Although considering the 44-year-old’s status as one of the richest DJs in the music industry, Aoki is probably comfortable with once again being in the spotlight, even if it is for an entirely different reason other than his work.

