Watch: Ciara Sees Her SI Swimsuit Cover for First Time on Late Late Show

Grammy–winning singer and songwriter Ciara made her SI Swimsuit Issue cover model debut in the 2022 edition of the magazine released on Monday. You can check out her photoshoot here.

Ciara joined reality TV star Kim Kardashian, model and dietician Maye Musk and musician Yumi Nu on the cover of the latest edition of the annual issue.

Although she previously shared her SI cover with her Instagram followers, Ciara hadn’t seen a physical copy of her cover until later on Monday night. Appearing alongside actress and dancer Jenna Dewan on the Late Late Show, Ciara was surprised by host James Corden with a copy of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“It’s awesome,” Ciara said of seeing herself on the SI Swimsuit cover. “This was a big dream of mine to be on this cover. I was just saying literally 18 years ago, when I started back in the beginning as an artist… 18 years later this moment happened. So I just always like to say, don’t stop dreaming.”

SI Recommends

Ciara, who is also a philanthropist and mother of three, spoke with SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief MJ Day about why being featured in the magazine was so important to her.

“I always say I’m a woman of ambition on a mission. I’m going to go after what I want, and I believe I can get it—I’m convinced,” Ciara said in the interview. “When I think about my baby girl, this is pretty powerful. She can see me and say ‘I can do that.’ Obviously being a woman of color, but beyond that, [she can say] ‘She was a woman who went after her dreams, she envisioned this just by believing.’ That’s my greatest mission and goal, just to inspire woman everywhere, just like myself to believe.”

Check out Ciara’s full SI Swim appearance and the entire 2022 issue here.

