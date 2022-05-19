76ers star Joel Embiid lost the NBA MVP title last week to Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić. A day later, the 76ers lost in the conference semifinals to the Heat, ultimately taking them out of the playoffs.

Needless to say, it wasn’t an easy week for Embiid.

On Thursday morning, the Philadelphia City Council decided to try to lift Embiid and the city’s spirits by giving the center his own “MVP” title. This one, however, means “Most Valuable Philadelphian.”

The entire resolution can be read below, thanks to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The resolution details Embiid’s entire six-year career in Philadelphia so far, including some of his career highlights and injury setbacks.

For the 2021–22 season specifically, the resolution first mentions Embiid’s season highlights, including tying his career-high of 50 points against the Magic in January. Additionally, he became the first 76ers player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to complete a 40-point triple double. He was also named the scoring champion of the regular season, the first center since Shaquille O’Neal back in 2000.

After helping the 76ers to a 4–2 first round series win over the Raptors, he missed Games 1 and 2 vs. the Heat due to various injuries. Here’s what the resolution said about Embiid’s 2022 playoff experience.

“In the playoffs, Joel Embiid overcame tremendous adversity to lead the 76ers to victory. Embiid battled his way through a concussion, an orbital fracture, and a torn ligament in his thumb. Wearing a face mask to protect his eye, he led the 76ers to a win over the Miami Heat.”

Embiid has yet to respond to his new title.

