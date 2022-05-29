Skip to main content
Here’s the GIF That Joc Pederson Says Ticked Off Tommy Pham Last Year

The feud between Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Reds outfielder Tommy Pham is one of the strangest feuds baseball has ever seen. And on Sunday, one Twitter user discovered a gif that played a significant role in all the absurdity. 

It was reported Friday that before the two teams played each other Pham slapped Pederson and was eventually suspended three games for the altercation. It was eventually revealed Pham took issue with how Pederson was using the injured reserve list in their league and while Pederson was explaining the feud to reporters, he showed receipts. 

Pederson said he sent a gif in the group chat mocking the Padres, the team Pham played for last season, and Pham didn’t take too kindly to it. Pederson said he responded with a text that read, “Joc I don’t know you well enough to make any jokes like this.” 

Pederson showed reporters the texts and gif, but it couldn’t be clearly seen on camera. But a Twitter user discovered it and shared the gif Sunday that showed three weight lifters with the Giants, Dodgers and Padres logos over them. The weightlifter with the Padres logo throws the weight and it hits them in the head. 

Pederson was mocking the team’s disappointing season, and it looks like Pham is the type to hold grudges.

