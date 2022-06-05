Skip to main content
Drake Has $1.6 Million Payout Riding on Warriors, Rangers Games

Drake has made it a habit to post his absurdly high gambles on his social media accounts. On Sunday, he posted his latest bet that could have a massive payout if things go his way. 

The rapper posted on his Instagram story that he has the Rangers defeating the Lightning in Game 3 Sunday, though New York fell 3–2 Sunday afternoon. He also picked the Warriors to beat the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. His total stake is $450,585.75 but if both of his picks are right, his payout will be $1,609,492.30. 

A win like that may seem huge to most people, but this appears to be just another Sunday for the Grammy-winning artist. In April, he wagered $100,000 on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver drafted in the NFL draft and he was right. His choice, made most likely because of the wideout’s name, made him $335,000 once he was selected by the Falcons with the No. 8 pick. 

He also bet $200,000 that Golden State would make it to the Finals back in April and made $1,000,000. The Drake curse may be a thing of the past when there’s money on the line. 

