New Lakers coach Darvin Ham has built a reputation around the NBA based on his toughness, a trait that, evidently, made a lasting impression on the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Less than a day after officially welcoming Ham as their 28th head coach, the Lakers shared a clip featuring a report with comments from Bryant, who passed away Jan. 2020 at age 41, discussing the then-Hawks assistant prior to a game during the 2015–16 season.

Bryant reportedly “raved” about the help, coaching, and workouts he participated in with the eight-year NBA veteran during his time as a player development assistant coach with the team. Ham, who was in his third season as an assistant in Atlanta at the time, spent two years in L.A. under Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni from 2011–13.

“They had daily sessions after practice and, because Darvin was a physical player, he’s a physical coach. Kobe said, ‘I love that. That helped my game,’” the reporter explained.

Ham spent five seasons with the Hawks under coach Mike Budenholzer before shifting to the Bucks with the eventual two-time Coach of the Year in 2018. He has spent the last four years in Milwaukee, winning a ring with the club in 2021.

As L.A. prepares to usher in a new era, Ham faces a load of expectations as the club looks to right the ship after finishing 33–49 this season. But, if the Black Mamba’s stamp of approval is any indication, Ham may be the right guy to the lead the Lakers back to success in no time.

More NBA Coverage: