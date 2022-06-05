Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Lakers Share Clip of Kobe Bryant’s Past Comments About New Coach Darvin Ham

New Lakers coach Darvin Ham has built a reputation around the NBA based on his toughness, a trait that, evidently, made a lasting impression on the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Less than a day after officially welcoming Ham as their 28th head coach, the Lakers shared a clip featuring a report with comments from Bryant, who passed away Jan. 2020 at age 41, discussing the then-Hawks assistant prior to a game during the 2015–16 season.

Bryant reportedly “raved” about the help, coaching, and workouts he participated in with the eight-year NBA veteran during his time as a player development assistant coach with the team. Ham, who was in his third season as an assistant in Atlanta at the time, spent two years in L.A. under Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni from 2011–13.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“They had daily sessions after practice and, because Darvin was a physical player, he’s a physical coach. Kobe said, ‘I love that. That helped my game,’” the reporter explained.

Ham spent five seasons with the Hawks under coach Mike Budenholzer before shifting to the Bucks with the eventual two-time Coach of the Year in 2018. He has spent the last four years in Milwaukee, winning a ring with the club in 2021.

As L.A. prepares to usher in a new era, Ham faces a load of expectations as the club looks to right the ship after finishing 33–49 this season. But, if the Black Mamba’s stamp of approval is any indication, Ham may be the right guy to the lead the Lakers back to success in no time.  

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ukraine players salute their fans after beating Scotland
Soccer

Ukraine Plans to Restart Football Leagues in August Amid War

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval to resume competitive football in August despite being under attack from Russia.

By Associated Press
Minjee Lee, of Australia, hits off the 15th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Golf

Minjee Lee Tallies Lowest 54-Hole Score in U.S. Women’s Open History

The 26-year-old surpassed Hall of Famer Juli Inkster’s performance in 1999 by one shot.

By Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Play
NFL

Watson’s Lawyer Says Browns QB’s Meetings With NFL Are ‘Over’

Watson, 26, currently faces 23 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual misconduct after a new plaintiff stepped forward earlier this week.

By Jelani Scott
Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
MMA

UFC Fight Night 207: Volkov TKOs Rozenstruik in First Round

Alexander Volkov snatched a critical win in a matchup of heavyweights looking to rebound from recent defeats.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash.
Play
NBA

Celtics Sport Shirts in Support of Brittney Griner

Jaylen Brown said, “She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.”

By Madeline Coleman
Coco Gauff (USA) with the finalist plate after the women's final match against Iga Swiatek (POL).
Tennis

Coco Gauff Shares Optimistic Message After French Open Final Loss

The 18-year-old tennis star will also play in the women’s doubles final on Sunday at the French Open.

By Madison Williams
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win.
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Optimistic Rob Gronkowski Will Return

The superstar tight end has not made an official decision on the 2022 season.

By Dan Lyons
Close up of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Evan Lee’s hat
Play
MLB

D.C. Sports Teams Announce Donation to Everytown for Gun Safety

Additionally, the sports teams from the area wore orange shirts in honor of the Gun Violence Prevention Movement.

By Madison Williams