Trent Williams Wasn’t Thrilled That Aaron Donald Didn’t Retire

When the Rams announced that Aaron Donald was returning to the team instead of retiring Monday, the entire fanbase and organization celebrated as if it won the Super Bowl all over again. The news was not taken so well across the league—specifically with one 49ers player.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams says he believes Donald is worth the reported record-breaking deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. However, he’s not thrilled he has to continue to block the three-time defensive player of the year.

“I wish he would have retired,” Williams said with a laugh. “I mean, he deserves the contract, obviously we all know what he can do. I don’t know him on a personal level. I like competing against him, brings out the best in all of us.”

Williams is coming off his first season where he was named first-team All-Pro and was named to his ninth Pro Bowl in 2021 as well. Despite being one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL and enjoying the competition, having to face Donald twice a year is no easy task.

The NFC West isn’t getting any weaker anytime soon. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

