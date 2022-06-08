Tom Brady Sent Message to Oklahoma Softball Star Jocelyn Alo

Game recognizes game, and even Tom Brady, the winningest NFL quarterback of all-time, can give out flowers to fellow G.O.A.T.

In the latest example of exactly that, the seven-time Super Bowl champion paid a compliment and delivered a message of congratulations to Oklahoma softball star and all-time Division I home runs leader Jocelyn Alo.

According to The Oklahoman, Brady sent an Instagram direct message to Alo after she powered No. 1 Oklahoma to victory over No. 5 UCLA in an elimination game on Monday. Maya Brady, the quarterback’s niece, plays for the Bruins.

“He was just, like, ‘You’re a really good player,’” Alo said this week, per 247Sports. “’Congrats on your career.’ You know, just keeping it simple.”

Brady is right to recognize Alo’s historic talent. After Oklahoma dropped an early afternoon game against UCLA that would’ve clinched the program a spot in the WCWS championship series, the redshirt senior went 4-for-4 with two home runs, including a fifth-inning grand slam, to lead the Sooners a 15–0, run-rule victory over the Bruins.

The performance was more of the same for Alo, the two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. This season, she’s hit a whopping .509, with 32 home runs and 82 RBI. She has 120 career homers and became the first player in NCAA Division I history to record three 30-home run seasons.

Behind Alo’s bat, Oklahoma earned its spot in a third consecutive WCWS final, beginning on Wednesday. The Sooners will take on Big 12 rival Texas, which became the first unranked program to make a championship series in WCWS history.

