Tom Brady joined Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg this week to discuss a few topics, including the gift he received from Peyton Manning during his brief retirement.

The Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement on February 1, before coming out of retirement on March 13.

During that brief time, Hall of Famer Manning sent Brady a two-page handwritten note and a bottle of wine to celebrate. Manning jokingly said he wanted those gifts back after the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to return for the 2022 season.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

But, did Peyton’s brother Eli send Brady something, too?

“No, you know, he’s the one who should be giving me handwritten notes,” Brady said. “At the end of the day, he’s the one that I could never figure out how to beat in the big game. So, I thought he’d be a little more polite than his brother, but apparently not. I think Peyton’s got the charm. Eli’s got a little more of the, I don’t know. He and I gotta talk about that.”

Out of Brady’s three Super Bowl losses, two of them occurred against Eli and the Giants. Needless to say, Brady and the younger Manning have a bit of a rivalry because of that.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday