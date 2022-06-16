“What’s the best play in college football you’ve seen in-person?”

That is the question longtime ESPN personality Paul Finebaum posed to his 683,000-plus followers on Twitter Thursday morning. As is often the case on social media, the thought-provoking tweet prompted hundreds of replies and endless debates in the comment section. But, of all the takes that came Finebaum’s way, current UCF and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s two-word answer might’ve been the mic drop.

“Kick Six.”

Yes, as you might’ve guessed, the former Tigers coach chose to shout out Chris Davis’s legendary 109-yard return against Alabama to win the 2013 Iron Bowl. Davis’s heroics not only secured bragging rights for Auburn but it also gave Malzahn the first of his three wins over Nick Saban during his seven-year tenure with the program.

The legendary play occurred during yet another gritty contest in the storied rivalry with the teams tied at 28 with seven seconds remaining. Crimson Tide kicker Cade Foster had a chance to win it in regulation but missed a 57-yard field goal attempt which landed in Davis’s hands, setting in motion one of the most legendary plays (and calls) in recent college football history.

While he’s now coaching the Knights, it’s clear that Davis’s play is an unforgettable moment in Malzahn’s career.

More Extra Mustard: