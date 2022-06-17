Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Golden State Warriors, Josh Allen and Peyton Manning on Today's SI Feed
Golden State Warriors, Josh Allen and Peyton Manning on Today's SI Feed

Steph Curry’s Viral Hand Gesture to Former NBA Player, ESPN Analyst Explained

Steph Curry continued to make it clear on Thursday night after winning the 2022 NBA title that he and the Warriors listen to what the team’s critics have to say.

During the Finals MVP’s post-game press conference, he specifically referenced a moment from ESPN’s First Take when analysts Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth threw up zeros over their eyes to represent the amount of championships they thought the Warriors would win in the next four years. 

Curry also threw up the zero over his eye.

“I clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through,” Curry said. “We hear all that. You carry it all and try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you. But, you carry that weight. And, to get here, it call comes out, so it’s special.”

Obviously, the ESPN analysts were wrong, with the Warriors winning 103–90 in Game 6 against the Celtics to take home their fourth title in the last eight years.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Get SI’s Golden State Warriors, 2022 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

On top of that, the Warriors opened as an early favorite to repeat their title in 2023, according to SI Sportsbook. This “dynasty” era of the Warriors could continue dominating, which would prove Perkins and Foxworth wrong yet again.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation

The Dallas owner doesn’t think the former Saints coach should even be in mentioned in conversations right now.

By Madison Williams
joetta-clark-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Inspired by Title IX, Joetta Clark Is Now Inspiring the Next Generation

The four-time Olympian and distance runner witnessed the impact of the statute firsthand during her career. Now, she’s paying it forward and guiding the women in sports today.

By Jamie Lisanti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and head coach Matt LeFleur against the New York Jets during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
NFL

LaFleur on Packers Star David Bakhtiari’s Return: ‘Time Will Tell’

The All-Pro left tackle is continuing to work his way back to full strength after tearing his ACL in late 2020.

By Jelani Scott
Charles Leclerc
Formula1

Ferrari Confirms Leclerc’s Engine From Baku Is ‘Beyond Repair’

A penalty looms in the near future for the rising F1 star who once held a strong lead in this season’s championship.

By Madeline Coleman
Atlanta Braves Michael Harris II
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups

Latest player options from the waiver wire to bolster your roster.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry at an NBA event in 2019.
Play
Extra Mustard

Seth Curry Has Message for NBA Fans After Game 6

Seth Curry made things very clear after his brother took home his first NBA Finals MVP award.

By Dan Lyons
Mike Tyson
Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson Walks Behind People Talking About Mike Tyson, and It’s Great

Watch the legendary boxer shock random people who are asked questions about himself.

By Jimmy Traina
NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer (14)
NASCAR

Report: NASCAR Driver Involved in Deadly Car Crash

The Fox Sports analyst struck a woman walking on a ramp near the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri back on June 5, according to the police report.

By Madison Williams