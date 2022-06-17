Steph Curry continued to make it clear on Thursday night after winning the 2022 NBA title that he and the Warriors listen to what the team’s critics have to say.

During the Finals MVP’s post-game press conference, he specifically referenced a moment from ESPN’s First Take when analysts Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth threw up zeros over their eyes to represent the amount of championships they thought the Warriors would win in the next four years.

Curry also threw up the zero over his eye.

“I clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through,” Curry said. “We hear all that. You carry it all and try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you. But, you carry that weight. And, to get here, it call comes out, so it’s special.”

Obviously, the ESPN analysts were wrong, with the Warriors winning 103–90 in Game 6 against the Celtics to take home their fourth title in the last eight years.

On top of that, the Warriors opened as an early favorite to repeat their title in 2023, according to SI Sportsbook. This “dynasty” era of the Warriors could continue dominating, which would prove Perkins and Foxworth wrong yet again.

