Peyton Manning Wore ‘Omaha’ Hat While Watching CWS In Omaha

Peyton Manning showed up to the College World Series in Omaha wearing a hat featuring the name of the city. 

Apart from representing the city that he was in, the former NFL quarterback also paid homage to his infamous call on the football field. Manning was known for shouting “Omaha!” during audibles before plays.

The ESPN announcers for the Notre Dame vs. Texas game–Mike Monaco, Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson–noted during the broadcast that the only person who could pull off wearing an “Omaha” hat would be Manning himself.

Manning has no formal relation to the city: he’s from New Orleans, played college football at Tennessee and played NFL in Indianapolis and Denver. However, he previously mentioned that he coined the phrase from a stuffed animal giraffe he had as a kid, per Forbes.

The NFL Hall of Famer popularized the word and city so much that Omaha even gave him keys to the city back in 2014.

The word became such a big aspect of Manning’s career that he ended up naming his production company “Omaha Productions.” This is the company with which he launched his Monday Night Football alternate broadcast called the “ManningCast,” on which he breaks down games with his brother, fellow former NFL quarterback Eli.

The production company also oversees various ESPN shows, such as Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places. The company is set to produce podcasts as well.

