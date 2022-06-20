Skip to main content
Draymond Green Has NSFW Message for Critics During Parade

The Draymond Green victory tour continued Monday afternoon when the Warriors forward was given the microphone during the team’s championship celebrations. As usual, Green spoke his mind. Before leaving the stage, naturally, he decided to let the profanity fly.

“I just want to say thank you all, and it’s always f--- everybody else, I love ya’ll,” Green said.

As Green walked off, Stephen Curry can be seen laughing and of course the entire crowd loved it. Green was no stranger to F-bombs on or off the court during the Finals. At one point in Game 3 against the Celtics, fans chanted obscenities at Green but the four-time champion got the last laugh. 

Directly after the win Game 6 win, the Warriors chanted, “F--- you, Draymond!” while celebrating in the visiting locker room of TD Garden. Green also directly commented on the fan base after the championship-winning game in Boston. 

This fan base gave me a hard time. I appreciate this fan base,” he said.

Green faced plenty of criticism during the series where he mightily struggled as well. He averaged 6.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists and shot just 33% from the field. Nevertheless, he’s a four-time champ and will be spending the rest of the summer letting everyone know it. 

