Draymond Green Comments on Celtics Fan Base After Winning NBA Title

After securing his fourth career NBA title as part of the Warriors dynasty, Golden State star Draymond Green was asked at the podium what winning the title on the road in Boston meant to him.

“It means a lot,” Green said.

“This fan base gave me a hard time. I appreciate this fan base,” Green added.

When asked later about winning his fourth career title, Green quipped, “Welcome back to the Warriors Invitational.”

The core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have now won four championships in six attempts, with Thursday night marking their first title since the 2018 season.

The departure of Kevin Durant, as well as injuries to Curry and Thompson over the past few seasons made Golden State’s championship chances more difficult.

But renewed health and championship pedigree led the Warriors back to the top once again as NBA champions.